SAS reinstates flights between Vágar and Copenhagen

Starting 15 June, Scandinavian airline SAS, which hasn’t been flying to the Faroe Islands since mid-March, will be reinstating flights between Vágar and Copenhagen.

According to website InsideFlyer, the airline will be flying between Vágar and Copenhagen three times a week – Tuesdays, Thursdays and Sundays.

The Faroese borders will be open for travellers from Iceland and other countries in the Danish Realm on 15 June, and Faroese airline Atlantic Airways will also be flying between Vágar and Copenhagen every day of the week instead of only four times a week.

CORONA AID FOR LOCAL.FO! ($10/month)

Due to the Corona virus, Local.fo is asking it’s many readers to consider start paying small amounts for their dose of the latest local news from the Faroe Islands.

Local.fo currently has only 31 supporters who are making small monthly financial contributions. All funds go towards steering through the Corona times and making Local.fo better! CLICK HERE FOR MORE INFORMATION