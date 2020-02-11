Sarita Hansen becomes World Rowing Indoor Champion for 2nd year in a row

Last year Sarita Kristina Hansen from Miðvágur won the lightweight women’s 30-39 year old race at the World Rowing Indoor Championships in California, and on Saturday she did it again at this year’s Championship in Paris, France.

Ms. Hansen finished first, rowing 2000 meters in 7.26 minutes, a whole five seconds faster than the runner-up.

In an interview with Kringvarp Føroya, she said that securing another victory this year had been her goal ever since she won last year, and she was very pleased to have succeeded.