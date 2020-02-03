Sarah Mahfoud new IBF featherweight world champion

This weekend, the Faroe Islands got their first international boxing champion.

Sarah Mahfoud, whose mother is from Vestmanna, won the IBF featherweight world championship in Copenhagen after defeating former IBF featherweight champion Brenda Carabajal from Argentina.

– This is the best we’ve seen from Sarah Mahfoud. A joy to watch, commentators from the Danish Ekstra Bladet said, and there was no doubt among the judges either. Sarah Mahfoud is the new IBF featherweight world champion.

– I can’t believe it. This feels crazy. It went so well. I’m the world champion, a happy Sarah Mahfoud said after her Saturday victory.