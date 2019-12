This past week a total of 81 meters of the Sandoy subsea-tunnel were bored. That brings the total number of meters bored up to 2.099, P/F Eystur- og Sandoyartunlar reports.

The total length of the Sandoy subsea-tunnel, which connects the islands of Streymoy and Sandoy, will be 10.785, meaning nearly 1/5 of the tunnel has been bored.

81 meters is less than usual, but the work was delayed due to leaks.

1.287 meters have been bored from Sandoy, and 812 meters have been bored from Streymoy.

