Sandoy sub-seatunnel almost halfway done

The new Sandoy sub-seatunnel, which will be connecting the islands of Sandoy and Streymoy is almost halfway done. 5.147 of the planned 10.785 metres have been bored.

Last week, a total of 85 metres were bored, 33 metres on the Sandoy side and 52 metres on the Streymoy side.

A total of 2.705 metres have been bored on the Sandoy side, and 2.442 metres have been bored on the Streymoy side.

The plan is for the tunnel to be finished in 2023. Lately, the work has been affected by leaks.

—–

CORONA AID FOR LOCAL.FO! ($10/month)

Due to the Corona virus, Local.fo is asking it’s many readers to consider start paying small amounts for their dose of the latest local news from the Faroe Islands.

Local.fo currently has only 25 supporters who are making small monthly financial contributions. All funds go towards steering through the Corona times and making Local.fo better! Due to the Corona virus, Local.fo is asking it’s many readers to consider start paying small amounts for their dose of the latest local news from the Faroe Islands.Local.fo currently has25 supporters who are makingmonthly financial contributions. All funds go towards steering through the Corona times and making Local.fo better! CLICK HERE FOR MORE INFORMATION —–