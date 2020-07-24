Russian sailor hospitalized with COVID-19

A Russian sailor is curently hospitalized at the National Hospital of the Faroe Islands, after he tested positive for COVID-19.

According to Kringvarp Føroya, the man was hospitalized in Klaksvík on Thursday with symptoms of pneumonia. On Friday it was established that he had contracted COVID-19.

Because of this, two staff members at Klaksvík Hospital have been quarantined.

According to Lars Fodgaard Møller, chief medical officer of the Faroe Islands, the crew aboard the Russian trawler AK-0749 Karelia, where the sailor originates, have not been to shore, however, three Faroe Islanders have been aboard the trawler, but as they were not in contact with everyone aboard, it is thought unlikely that they’ve been infected.

Another crew member aboard the trawler also has COVID-19 like symptoms.

People who’ve been in contact with the crew are asked to contact the chief medical officer.

The Ak-0749 Karelia is currently docked in Klaksvík, and it was due to leave on Saturday.

The total number of registered cases in the Faroe Islands is now 192. There are currently four active cases and one – the Russian sailor – is hospitalized. Ten people are quarantined.

A total of 31.481 tests have now been conducted in the Faroe Islands.

