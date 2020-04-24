Runavík Culture Week and Tórshavn Culture Night postponed

Due to the COVID-19 outbreak, this year’s Culture Week in Runavík and this year’s Culture Night in Tórshavn have been postponed.

The Culture Week in Runavík, which was scheduled to begin on 4 May, has been moved to 23 – 30 August, and the Culture Night in Tórshavn, which was scheduled for early June has been moved to 11 September.

However, both Tórshavn and Runavík Municipality have made clear that these new dates are not final, as the situation can still change.

