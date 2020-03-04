Restaurant Steikin in Tórshavn has closed its doors for good

A year ago, the restaurant Steikin in Tórshavn opened up its doors for the first time, but now, the restaurant has closed its doors for the last time.

The restaurant closed in January due to renovations, and on Tuesday, Steikin announced on their Facebook page that the restaurant will not reopen.

– Due to personal reasons, the current owners of Steikin have chosen not to reopen the restaurant. The restaurant has been sold, and will open up its doors again in about two months’ time – under new management.

The restaurant, owned by Ruben Busk, Terji Sørensen and Sigfríður á Plógv Hansen, had a buffet with many different kinds of dishes.