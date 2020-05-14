Reopening Faroese society – Phase 3

On Thursday 14 May 2020, the Government of the Faroe Islands announced the third phase in the reopening of Faroese society. The need to follow the public health guidelines for hygiene and personal distancing continue to be stressed, and all travellers to the Faroe Islands continue to be advised to self-quarantine for 14 days upon arrival.

Personal distancing

The guidelines for personal distancing will be amended from 2 meters to 1 meter. This means you should keep a distance of at least one meter from other people in public places.

A distance of 2 meters should still be kept in situations where special care should be taken, such as around vulnerable people and where the risk is higher due to an increased spread of droplets, such as where singing, shouting and sporting activity takes place.

Larger groups can gather

People can now gather in groups of up to 100, while also maintaining the recommended physical distance.

Schools and education

All levels of primary and secondary school will return to school. This means that pupils in grades 6, 7, 8 and 10 should return to school as soon as possible. The University of the Faroe Islands, the Centre of Maritime Studies and Engineering and colleges can also resume normal activities.

Spectators at sporting events

Spectators can now attend rowing races, football matches and other sporting events, but under conditions designed to minimise the risk of infection.

Dance venues and bars

Dance venues and bars are still advised to close by 22:00.

Bus services

SSL buses will now resume their normal schedule on all routes, with no requirement for prior booking. Some restrictions will still apply. A maximum of 22 passengers can travel with the larger buses, 10 with the medium size buses and 5 with people with the small buses.

Festivals and larger cultural events

The recommendation remains that no festivals or larger cultural events should be held before 30 June. The situation will be assessed and a new announcement made towards the end of May.

Travel to the Faroe Islands

Tourists continue to be urged not to travel to the Faroe Islands before 30 June. All people arriving in the Faroe Islands should self-quarantine for 14 days.

