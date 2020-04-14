Reduced timetables will be extended from April 14th to April 20th

Strandfaraskip landsins have decided to extend the reduced timetables from April 14th to April 20th according to the recommendations from the public authorities.

The ferry routes will still have reduced sailing plans and the passenger capacity will still be reduced.

The bus route will still drive according to reduced timetables and are by request only.

More information about public transport can be found here

