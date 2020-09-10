Red Cross Faroe Islands supports efforts to prevent famine in Zimbabwe

Last year, the southern African country of Zimbabwe was hit by the worst drought in decades which along with hyperinflation caused the worst food crisis in ten years.

The Faroese Red Cross is supporting the Zimbabwe Red Cross Society in the implementation of Forecast-based Action.

The FbA uses meteorological data along with risk analysis to predict drought and dry spells. With the help of this, they are able to prepare for the hazards ahead of time. Hence FbA can help prevent famine, the Red Cross Faroe Islands says.

Red Cross Faroe Islands has donated 30.000 DKK to the FbA project in Zimbabwe.

—–

CORONA AID FOR LOCAL.FO! ($10/month)

Due to the Corona virus, Local.fo is asking it’s many readers to consider start paying small amounts for their dose of the latest local news from the Faroe Islands.

Local.fo currently has only 25 supporters who are making small monthly financial contributions. All funds go towards steering through the Corona times and making Local.fo better! Due to the Corona virus, Local.fo is asking it’s many readers to consider start paying small amounts for their dose of the latest local news from the Faroe Islands.Local.fo currently has25 supporters who are makingmonthly financial contributions. All funds go towards steering through the Corona times and making Local.fo better! CLICK HERE FOR MORE INFORMATION —–