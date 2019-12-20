Red Cross Faroe Islands donates 600.000 DKK to aid in Syria

The Red Cross in the Faroe Islands has decided to donate 600.000 DKK in support of operations organized by the Syrian Red Crescent.

The money will be used for developing health services, psychological aid, and relief aid, Red Cross Faroe Islands reports.

– The situation in Syria is the biggest humanitarian crisis since the second world war. The crisis has lasted for almost nine years now, and the need for help is still great. Today every other Syrian is forced to flee their home. Furthermore, with long periods of snow and cold weather, this time of year can be especially hard. Those who are without a home are especially vulnerable in the cold, and many lack proper clothing and shelter, says The Red Cross Faroe Islands.

The Red Cross estimates that more than 13 million Syrians are currently in need of aid.

Liked the article? Support Local.fo on Patreon!