Record year: 424.000 passengers passed through Vágar Airport in 2019

There’s been a steady increase in passengers at Vágar Airport. In 2019, the Faroese airport welcomed a record high number of passengers – over 424.000 people, according to Faroese website vp.fo.

In 2018, about 370.000 passengers passed through Vágar Airport, which means that the passenger traffic increased by 54.000 passengers, or about 12 percent, in 2019.

The increase in passengers was clearly visible throughout the year, especially in April when the airport received an exceptionally high number of passengers.