Rakel Helmsdal nominated for the Nordic Council’s Children and Young People’s Literature Prize

On Thursday the nominees for this year’s Nordic Council Children and Young People’s Literature Prize were announced, and among them was Faroese author Rakel Helmsdal.

Rakel Helmsdal was nominated for her children’s picture book “Loftar tú mær?” (English: Will you catch me?). This is the second year in a row that she has been nominated. Last year she was nominated for her children’s book “Miljusøgur” (English: Milja’s stories).

The winner of the Nordic Council Children and Young People’s Literature Prize will be announced on 27 October at an awards ceremony in Reykjavik in conjunction with the Session of the Nordic Council. The winner will receive the Northern Lights statuette and 350.000 DKK.

The full list of nominees can be found here.