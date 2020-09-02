Public churches reopen

On 7 August, the national church of the Faroe Islands announced that all its August services had been cancelled, after the second wave of COVID-19 hit the country.

The plan was to reevaluate the situation in late August/early September, and on Monday it was announced that the churches would reopen on 1 September.

For churchgoers, the rules will be the same as they were after the first wave.

The number of service attendees will be limited. In the larger churches the limit will be 100 people, but the number will be smaller in the smaller churches. Every other bench will also be empty, and people are reminded to practice good hygiene and to keep the appropriate distance, the bishop, Jógvan Fríðriksson, told Kringvarp Føroya’s radio station.

