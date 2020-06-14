Prime Minister: Things will likely be handled differently if COVID-19 makes a comeback

Tinganes is the historic location of the Faroese landsstýri (The government), and is a part of Tórshavn

The Faroe Islands have now been virus free for over a month, but the possibility of the corona virus making a comeback remains. That is what the Government of the Faroe Islands is currently preparing for.

Prime Minister Bárður á Steig Nielsen assures people that the government now knows much more about the virus than they did earlier this year.

– We’ve learned a lot during these months, and we are now much better equipped to deal with this in a safe manner and contain the disease, he says.

But should COVID-19 return, the government will likely handle things a little bit differently.

In March, a lock-down was put in place after the third case was discovered on 12 March, but it is unlikely that they’ll issue another lock-down if three new cases are discovered, Prime Minister Nielsen says.

The government will, however, be sticking to the same strategy of containing and eliminating the disease. People who contract the virus will be placed in quarantine along with every person they’ve been in contact with in order to stop the virus from spreading.

