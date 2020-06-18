Prime Minister: Soon all travellers must be tested for COVID-19

On 15 June, borders to the Danish Realm, which includes the Faroe Islands, reopened for travellers from a selected number of countries.

The original plan was for Denmark to open up its borders even more in late August, but if Denmark decided to reopen earlier than that, the Faroe Islands would too, said Bárður á Steig Nielsen, Prime Minister of the Faroe Islands.

And that is exactly what Denmark plans on doing. On 27 June, the Danish Realm will allow travellers from the EU and Schengen – except Sweden and Portugal.

Because of this, the Government of the Faroe Islands has decided that starting 27 June, all travellers must be tested for COVID-19 upon arrival, says Bárður á Steig Nielsen.

