Preparations for the Culture Week in Runavík Municipality have begun

Spring is on its way, and the preparations for this year’s Culture Week in Runavík Municipality, which will be held from 13 – 19 April, have begun.

Last year, there were more than 110 successful events, and organizers are very excited for this year.

The yearly Culture Week in Runavík Municipality focuses on history, modernism, concerts and arts – as well as different workshops, debates and experiences for people of every age group. Local stores will also be having special sales for the Open by Night event.

Like last year, the entire municipality will be a part of the Culture Week, and the artists who’ll be performing this year will be revealed soon.