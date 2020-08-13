Pictures: Porkeri Wind Farm taking shape

SEV: In the outfield above the village Porkeri on the southernmost island in the Faroe Islands, a new SEV wind farm is taking shape. It will be the first new wind farm since the inauguration of Húsahagi Wind Farm in 2014. It is set to provide 6.3 MW of renewable energy to the grid in Suðuroy.
