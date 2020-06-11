Population in the Faroe Islands has almost reached 52.500

On 1 May 2020, the population in the Faroe Islands was 52.484, according to Statistics Faroe Islands. That means the number has grown by 834 – or 1,6 percent – since 1 May 2019.

The reason for this is a natural increase – more births than deaths – of 267 and a net international migration of 567.

Geographically, all main areas apart from Suðuroy experienced a population growth. The capital area had the largest growth – 449 people. Proportionally, the population of Tórshavn increased by 2,3 percent, which is still more than any other area.

39 percent of the total population live in the capital area, which also had 54 percent of the nation’s total population increase.

