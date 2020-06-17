Police chief: A virus free society is not the goal

The Faroe Islands are not aiming for a virus free society. The current goal is to keep the virus at a manageable level, Michael Boolsen, police chief and chairman of the epidemics commission, explained in the new broadcast Dagur og vika on Monday.

– We need to realize that a completely virus free society would mean complete isolation from the rest of the world, and that’s not exactly what we want, Michael Boolsen said.

The borders were reopened on Monday, and travellers with a home address in the Faroe Islands were not required to show proof that they’d tested negative for COVID-19 or to get tested upon arrival. Travellers from other countries, however, are required to provide proof of their good health or to get tested.

Michael Boolsen says that the Faroe Islands are more prepared and better equipped to handle a possible new wave of COVID-19, which is why it was deemed safe to reopen.

