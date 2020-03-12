Plea to tourists to refrain from travelling to the Faroe Islands

Visit Faroe Islands, press release: Because of the current global situation regarding the Corona virus , Visit Faroe Islands is appealing to tourists to not travel to the Faroe Islands in March 2020.

The government of the Faroe Islands has appealed to Faroese municipalities, public organizations, businesses and all citizens to take measures to limit the spread of the virus. Schools, universities, day care centres and public offices will be closed, and public and private services will be limited.

Tourists’ experiences will be largely affected by these measures. Therefore, we are appealing to visitors to re-schedule their trip to the Faroe Islands for later in 2020 when things have taken a turn for the better.

Visit Faroe Islands also believes it is important to continue to protect the citizens of the Faroe Islands from any threat of the virus spreading – also despite the relatively low number of cases of infected persons in the Faroe Islands.

On our website, www.visitfaroeislands.com, will we continue to update as matters develop.

We look forward to welcoming you to the Faroe Islands later in the year.