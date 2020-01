While two new hotels in Tórshavn are under construction and Hotel Føroyar is expanding, people in Klaksvík are also planning on erecting a new hotel.

According to Kringvarp Føroya, the new hotel will have 80 rooms and will be located in the city center. The estimated cost of the hotel is 110 million DKK.

A new hotel was a part of the plan for a new city center, which was revealed back in 2015.