Pictures: Wearing a mask at the hairdresser’s

Once again, people in the Faroe Islands can get their hair done – a sure sign that society is starting to reopen.

Last week the government agreed that more businesses in the service industry could reopen, although they were advised to remain cautious.

For hairdressers, who work in very close proximity to their customers, this means wearing a mask at work. As shown in the pictures taken at Salong Annika on Monday morning, this applies to both hairdresser and customer.

