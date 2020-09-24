Pictures: The National Hospital’s new COVID-19 ward

On Monday, the National Hospital’s new COVID-19 ward was ready to accept the first patient.

A lot of effort has gone into safety and personal protective equipment.

The COVID-19 ward is meant for patients with COVID-19 or other patients who might have the disease. The ward currently has room for four patients, but it will soon have room for twice that amount.

Other wards at the National Hospital in Tórshavn have previously been converted into temporary COVID-19 wards.

See the pictures below:

