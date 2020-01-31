Pictures: Renovations of Nólsoyarstova have begun

Nólsoyarstova, the tall, white building located near Tórshavn’s eastern bay, which in recent years has been neglected, is finally getting renovated.

The building was recently put up for sale, and the construction firm, Eysturlon is in charge of the renovations. The plan is to transform the three-story office building into six apartments.

Nólsoyarstova is right next to Nýggjustova, which today houses the Ræst restaurant. The building hasn’t been in use since it served as headquarters for The Association of Faroese Shipowners (Føroya Reiðarafelag).

The pictures were taken by photographer Ólavur Frederiksen earlier this week.