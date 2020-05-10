Pictures: New café opens in Kvívík

On Friday afternoon, a new café opened up its doors in Kvívík.

– I started out wanting to open a pancake booth, but we’ve made so many additions that it turned into a full-fledged café instead, Marianna Eysturoy told Dimmalætting on Friday.

She and her husband, Bent Tommy Lindklett own and run the café “Á Kletti”, which is scheduled to remain open for the remainder of the summer season. The plan is to have the café open five days a week.

CORONA AID FOR LOCAL.FO! ($10/month)

Due to the Corona virus, Local.fo is asking it’s many readers to consider start paying small amounts for their dose of the latest local news from the Faroe Islands.

Local.fo currently has only 28 supporters who are making small monthly financial contributions. All funds go towards steering through the Corona times and making Local.fo better! CLICK HERE FOR MORE INFORMATION