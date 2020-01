Earlier today, a large crowd was gathered on the harbour of Klaksvík to welcome the newest ship in the Faroese fleet.

Last Thursday, the Norwegian longliner Geir II was handed over to Spf. Undir Klakki in Klaksvík, which acquired the ten year old vessel to replace 30 year old Klakkur, which was sold off in December.

