Pictures: Healthcare workers flew out to test people in rural islands

On Tuesday, a team of healthcare workers went to the rural islands by helicopter to test people for COVID-19. About 250 people were tested.

They went to Kalsoy, Fugloy, Svínoy, Stóra Dímun, Skúvoy, Hestur and Mykines.

