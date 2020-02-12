Photo calendar by Faroese Manchester United fan finally available in the Faroe Islands

Katrina Maria Christiansen from Tórshavn is a very popular young woman. She is especially known as an enthusiastic Manchester United supporter, and among the pictures posted on her Instagram page, which has over 70.000 followers, one can find several pictures of her posing in football jerseys belonging to her favourite team.

She has been named “the most beautiful Manchester United fan” by several media outlets, and in December, Ms. Christiansen released a calendar containing 18 new photos. She described the calendar as a Christmas present for her followers.

A link to purchase the calendar can be found on Instagram, on her profile katrina.maria, and until recently it was not available for people living in the Faroe Islands.

The 27 year old Manchester United supporter has acquired a bunch of calendars, which will be shipped to the Faroe Islands soon, and any person living in the Faroe Islands, who is interested in purchasing one can contact Katrina Maria Christiansen directly on Instagram for more information.