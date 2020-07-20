People have started buying beer and cider again

During the first six months of 2020, the Faroese liquor store chain, normally called Rúsan, sold a lot more beer and cider than during the same period in the previous two years.

The sale of beer and cider came to a halt when the corona crisis began in March, but as things calmed down, sales started increasing again.

This March, they didn’t sell as much beer and cider as they’d sold in March of 2019 and 2018, but in April, May and June things started picking up – especially in April and May.

In June, two big music events – Voxbotn and the Country Festival – were either cancelled or postponed, and that could have influenced the sales during that month.

In total, Rúsan has so far sold 618.256 litres of beer and cider this year. In 2019 the amount was 577.571 litres, and in 2018 it was 586.852 litres.

