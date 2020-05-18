People can now receive visitors at the hospitals again

With no active cases left, life in the Faroe Islands is slowly starting to get back to normal, and from 18 May, people can visit their relatives in the hospitals again during the normal visiting hours, the National Hospital of the Faroe Islands announced in a press release on Monday.

Of course, visitors are required to follow the guidelines regarding distance and hygiene, and they ought not to stop by, if they feel ill.

If a person wishes to visit a relative outside of normal visiting hours, they need to make arrangements with the staff.

