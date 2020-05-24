Patience: New single from Eivør

On Friday, Faroese singer Eivør Pálsdóttir released her newest single.

The song, titled “Patience” is the first to be unwrapped from her upcoming album SEGL.

– As the whole world has been going through a dark time lately it seemed right to share this song as the first track from my upcoming album although it was never quite the plan. Sometimes patience is all we can rely on, Eivør writes on her Facebook page.

Along with the new single, a music video, which can be seen above, was also released.

The plan is for SEGL to be released on 18 September.

