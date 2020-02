Last week, P/F Luna, known for its Hiddenfjord brand, lost a large amount of smolt, when a hose, about 50 meters in length, used to transport the fish from the transport vehicle to the aquaculture cage, was damaged.

The accident occurred in Vestmanna, when about 85.000 smolt, all with a weight of 700 gr., were being transported. It is unclear how many were lost.

– We don’t know the exact amount, but it was more than a few, Atli Gregersen, CEO told Kringvarp Føroya.