Organizers of the Summar Festival are waiting to announce their decision

After the government announced that there should be no festivals held this summer, several festivals have been cancelled or postponed, but organizers of the Summar Festival in Klaksvík, which is due to take place in early August, have yet to make an announcement.

According to organizer Erik Biskopstø, a decision has been made, but they’re holding off on the announcement until they’ve sorted out all the practical stuff. He tells Hvat.fo that they want to avoid being bombarded with calls from people asking questions.

– We’re also waiting for a response from some of the foreign artists who were supposed to perform this year, about whether or not they want to perform at our festival next year in stead, he says.

