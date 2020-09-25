Opinion: Last piece of the puzzle

John Frederiksen looks to fit in with Faroe Islands National Team

The phrase “competition makes you better” is a common refrain in professional football.

In the case of the Faroe Islands national football team, it has become time for head coach Hakan Ericson to increase the competition at his training sessions by expanding his reach and sending his scouts to Finland to take a look at striker John Frederiksen.

At two meters in height, Frederiksen is an intimidating presence on the pitch and has been a monster in 2020 for Musan Salama (MuSa) in the Ykkonen, the second level of football in Finland.

Commonly known as “The Helicopter,” Frederiksen is dangerous in the air because of his height and leaping ability.

But what does he think about his newly acquired nickname?

“It’s fun,” Frederiksen said. “I just had to learn to live with it and like it.”

A classic goal poacher, Frederiksen has a knack for being in the right place at the right time on numerous occasions during the current season.

In fact, John Frederiksen has already scored seven goals in nine appearances for MuSa, including a brace against KPV and a hat trick against Gnistan.

Currently sitting sixth in the table, MuSa is aiming for promotion to the top flight of Finnish football.

“I have a lot of goals as a footballer,” Frederiksen said. “But with MuSa, my goal is to help the club finish top of the league.”

Born in Denmark, Frederiksen is eligible to play for the Faroe Islands through his parents and has already represented the Faroe Islands at the U21 level.

Hopeful for his first call up to the Faroe Islands national team, Frederiksen continues to play hard and support his fellow countrymen.

“I watch all the matches,” he said. “I listen to all the interviews and I am always following everything closely.”

When looking at the Faroe Islands’ roster, it is interesting to note how much the football culture changed under the tenure of previous head coach, Lars Olsen.

The current Faroe Islands roster has plenty of foreign-based players plying their trade in Denmark, Sweden, and Iceland.

If Frederiksen were to be called up, he would have to compete with the likes of domestic-based strikers Jakup Thomsen of HB Torshavn, Klaemint Olsen of NSI Runavik, and Andreas Lava Olsen of Vikingur.

Despite the depth at the striker position, Frederiksen is only 24 years old and has plenty of upside with his finishing abilities and physicality.

“I will bring my winning mentality and leadership to any Faroe Islands national team training session,” Frederiksen said. “I have shown why I deserve a call-up. I can make the difference to help the Faroe Islands win more matches and reach a much higher level. My skills and style of play fit perfectly with the team. There are a lot of good players on the Faroe Islands national team and I am the last piece of the puzzle.”

Competition brings out the best in footballers and John Frederiksen is ready to show he belongs on the Faroe Islands national team.

—–

