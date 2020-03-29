– Only people living in the Faroe Islands should travel there for Easter

Only people with a home address in the Faroe Islands should travel to the Faroe Islands this Easter, Michael Boolsen, bailiff of the Faroe Islands said in a press release on Saturday.

This means that only those with a home address in the country or those who have an important reason to go to the Faroe Islands ought to go this Easter. Furthermore, anyone who comes to the islands should also enter self-quarantine for two weeks, meaning a person stays home without receiving any guests.

People working in Denmark, students and others with a home address in Denmark, are not advised to travel to the Faroe Islands unless absolutely necessary. It is the hope of the Faroese epidemics commission that people respect these guidelines, and that no one, who does not have a good reason to do so, travels to the Faroe Islands.

With Easter drawing nearer, people are also reminded not to come together in groups of more than ten people, and people are reminded to keep a distance of at least two meters, to wash their hands and to limit physical contact like handshakes, hugs and kisses.