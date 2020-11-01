Only 5 active cases left: People in Tvøroyri will now have to pre-register for COVID-19 testing

For some time now people in Tórshavn and Klaksvík have been required to pre-register for testing, and as of Friday 30 October, the same will apply to people who wish to get tested in Tvøroyri, corona.fo reports.

Once registered, you will receive a notification by phone and e-mail, which you are then required to show at the testing centre. To avoid long queues, people are asked to show up at the agreed time.

The digital system has been developed by Smyril Line for his very purpose. Signing up is simple and easy, but if you’re having trouble, you can call 304545 for help.

In Tvøroyri, testing is done between 8 and 10 AM on Mondays and Wednesdays, and between 9 AM and 12 PM on Fridays. The registration form, which is available in both Faroese, Danish and English, can be found here.

On Friday the Faroe Islands registered their first new case since Monday 26 October, a traveller who tested positive upon arrival.

Since then, no additional cases have been confirmed. However, the number of active cases has decreased. As of Sunday 1 November, there are only five active cases left as nine additional recoveries were announced.

Hence 490 of the 495 confirmed cases in the Faroe Islands have now ended in a recovery.

A total of 154.278 tests have been conducted.

Currently no one is hospitalized with COVID-19 in the Faroe Islands, and 26 people are quarantined.