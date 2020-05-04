Only 2.400 travellers passed through Vágar Airport in April

The corona crisis has been particularly hard for airlines, as can be seen from statistics.

In April, Vágar Airport only had three arrivals a week – all from Copenhagen.

According to Kringvarp Føroya, 2.400 travellers passed through Vágar Airport this April, compared to about 38.000 in April 2019. This means a 94 percent decrease

