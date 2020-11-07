A week without COVID-19: Faroe down to only two active cases

A full week since has passed since the last person tested positive for COVID-19 in the Faroe Islands, the Ministry of Health announced on Saturday.

Up until now, a total 157,375 COVID-19 tests have been conducted in Faroe, amounting to almost thrice the country’s population, which as of September, by the way, had reached 52,703 according to Statistics Faroe Islands.

As per the most recent statistics, the island nation is now down to two active cases, after 493 of the 495 people who’ve tested positive, have subsequently been declared negative. Never since mid-July has the number of active cases been this low.

Currently, no person is under hospitalization with COVID-19 in the Faroe Islands, with 17 people left in quarantine.