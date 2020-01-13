One traffic-related death recorded in the Faroe Islands in 2019

In the year 2019, the Faroe Islands had one traffic-related death, the Faroese Road Safety Council announced on Sunday.

In June, a 51 year old man died due to injuries sustained in a traffic accident.

“Every traffic accident is one too many. The purpose of the Faroese Road Safety Council is to ensure that no one dies or sustains permanent injuries in traffic. That is why one traffic-related death in 2019 is too steep a price to pay for the Faroese community and for relatives,” the Faroese Road Safety Council says.

A total of seven traffic-related deaths have been recorded in the Faroe Islands since 2015, and in 2018 none were recorded at all (for the first time in over 50 years). According to the Faroese Road Safety Council this means that the Faroe islands had 3,5 traffic-related deaths per 100.000 population, which is still higher than in some other countries.