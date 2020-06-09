One month without COVID-19

The Faroe Islands have now been virus free for a month, and it’s been over seven weeks since a new case was announced.

On the evening of 8 May, Kaj Leo Holm Johannesen, Minister of Health, announced that the last person to be diagnosed with COVID-19 on 22 April, had recovered.

Since 4 March, a total of 187 cases have been discovered in the Faroe Islands, and every case has ended in a recovery.

Tests are still being conducted almost every day, and a total of 10.459 tests have now been conducted. The last 4.189 tests have all come back negative.

