One case of COVID-19 at Faroese patient hotel in Copenhagen – Another Russian sailor hospitalized

On Friday afternoon it was announced that a woman at the patient hotel, Tórshavn in Copenhagen had tested positive for COVID-19.

The woman is a relative of one of the patients staying at the hotel. She was tested on Wednesday and two days later, the positive result came. It is unclear from where the infection originated.

The woman is currently quarantined, and everyone at the hotel has been tested. The test results are due to arrive on Saturday, but so far there have been no news of any new development.

On Friday afternoon it was also announced that another COVID-19 case had been discovered in the Faroe Islands – a sailor from the Russian trawler AK-0749, which had docked in Klaksvík.

The sailor was first hospitalized in Klaksvík with what was suspected to be pneumonia, but a test confirmed that it was actually COVID-19. The sailor was then transferred to the National Hospital in Tórshavn.

On Friday night, another sailor from the same trawler was hospitalized. This time the patient was moved directly to the National Hospital. It is suspected that he is also suffering from COVID-19, but this has yet to be confirmed.

Lars Fodgaard Møller, chief medical officer of the Faroe Islands, said in Kringvarp Føroya’s news broadcast Dagur og vika, that the crew aboard the trawler, which counted about 80 members, had not been to shore, but four Faroe Islanders had been aboard the trawler to speak to the captain, but they had not been in close contact with the crew.

