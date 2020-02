On Saturday, 22 February, the first Olympic Weightlifting competition in the Faroe Islands took place, and never before have so many records been set in a single day, according to sff.fo.

Among the competitors were both youth- and master lifters, and an overview of the new Faroese records will be available at a later date.

The winner of the men’s competition was Rudi Persson, and his wife, Jenny Persson won the women’s competition.