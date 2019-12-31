Oldest person in the Faroe Islands dies at 104

On the 23rd of December, the oldest living person in the Faroe Islands, Malla Berg Olsen á Toftum, passed away at the age of 104.
According to Nes municipality, Malla Berg Olsen á Toftum was born on the 3rd of February in 1915.
Her family originated from Gjógv, but she grew up in Nes.
She married Bernhard Olsen úr Køkinum á Toftum, who passed away in 1991 at the age of 78, hence she spent the last 28 years of her life a widow.
The couple had six children: Anni, Judith, Julaina, Oddvør, Sólbjørg, and Karl, who passed away in 2013, aged 61.