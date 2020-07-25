Number of confirmed cases in the Faroe Islands now 214: 26 active cases – 8 people quarantined

A total of 23 of the 30 sailors who were tested aboard the Russian trawler AK-0749 Karelia have tested positive, making the current number of active cases in the Faroe Islands 26, the Ministry of Health reports.

A part of the crew were tested on Friday, after one of the members tested positive at the hospital in Klaksvík. He had been hospitalized with suspected pneumonia.

The Russian trawler was docked in Klaksvík but has now moved to Fuglafjørður, where they have been told not to go to shore. The AK-0749 Karelia is leaving port tomorrow.

A total of eight Faroe Islanders have been in contact with the crew aboard the trawler, and they have all been quarantined. The local authorities have notified the Russian authorities about the situation.

The Faroe Islands have now registered a total of 214 cases. 188 of these have recovered. Two crew members from the AK-0749 Karelia are currently hospitalized.

