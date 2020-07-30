Number of active cases is now 37: Another five sailors aboard Cassiopea test positive for COVID-19

On Tuesday, it was announced that six sailors from Cassiopea, a cargo ship registered in Lithuania, had tested positive for COVID-19.

According to Faroe Agency, which is representing Cassipea in the Faroe Islands, an additional five crew members have tested positive. This means that a total of 11 crew members from Cassiopea have tested positive, and that the Faroe Islands now has 37 active cases registered.

The crew are told to stay on the ship, according to Kringvarp Føroya.

The Faroe Islands has now registered a total of 225 COVID-19 cases and 188 recoveries. All the Faroe Islands’ 37 active cases are foreigners. The Faroe Islands has now conducted 36.922 tests.

Eight people are still quarantined, and two – Russian sailors from the trawler Karelia – are still hospitalized.

