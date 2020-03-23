Number of active cases in the Faroe Islands goes down for the first time ever: Minister of Health is very pleased

The total number of COVID-19 cases in the Faroe Islands is now 118, three more than yesterday. At the same time, an additional nine recoveries were announced, lowering the number of active cases in the Faroe Islands for the first time.

Yesterday the number of active cases was 101, and today that number has been lowered to 95, and this is very good news indeed, says Kaj Leo Holm Johannesen, Minister of Health.

– Experts are very pleased, and this suggests that we have the right idea, he says, referring to the Faroese strategy to test as many as possible, which, according to him, they ought to keep using.

– I think it is very important that we keep testing as many as possible and spend all our resources doing so, as WHO recommends, he says, adding that although the Faroese have conducted over 2.200 tests, they are no way near running out of test kits.

– Currently, we have enough test kits, but I don’t know if that is the case with other equipment like masks, safety-goggles and the like, Minister Johannesen says, adding that although it may be unclear what the situation will be a week from now, they have to continue testing as many as possible.

– I am pleased that we chose a strategy that we stuck to, and I think it is extremely important that we do not change our course when things are going well.