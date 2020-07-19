Nowhere: Award winning singer/songwriter Bárður Johannesen releases new single dedicated to corona

In December, Faroese Singer/Songwriter Bárður Johannesen released the song “Sophie”, his first single since 2015 and the first single from his upcoming album, which is scheduled for release later this year.

On Friday, Bárður Johannesen released his second single, “Nowhere”.

The song is about corona, which has had a huge effect on the entire world this year.

The single is available on Spotify, YouTube and Apple Music.

In his long music career, Bárður Johannesen has won a prize at The Great American Song Contest 2011 with his instrumental piece “Old Legends”. He has also won Amnesty International Faroe Islands’s song contest with the song “Verð fyri øll” (English: World for everyone). In addition to that, he was a finalist at the USA Songwriting Competition and he was nominated at the Underground Music Awards in 2012. He was also chosen as 2011’s best Danish artist by the biggest independent music site in Denmark, Chartbase, which also gave his first solo single “Ancient Forgotten Stories” 6 out of 6 stars.

