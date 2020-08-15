Not the same as having an STD: People who test positive should make their diagnosis public, MP says

People who test positive for COVID-19 ought to make their diagnosis known to the public, according to Kristin Michelsen, MP for Sjálvstýri.

If everyone knew who had been infected, it would make tracing so much easier, and the chief medical officer should encourage people to come forward, if they’ve been infected, says Kristin Michelsen.

– We currently don’t know who’s been infected, which makes it more difficult to manage. If we knew who they were, it would be easier to find out who they’d been in contact with, and we could defeat the virus, he says, adding that people shouldn’t feel embarrassed about revealing their diagnosis.

– Having COVID-19 is not the same as having an STD, he says.

